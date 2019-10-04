Kieron Purtill: Hull FC appoint former Widnes head coach to backroom staff

Kieron Purtill has formerly taken charge of Leigh and Widnes

Hull FC have appointed Kieron Purtill to join Lee Radford's backroom staff after his resignation as boss of Widnes Vikings.

The 42-year-old left Widnes on Friday, just two months after signing a new contract with the Championship club.

Purtill has now signed a three-year deal with the Black and Whites and will take charge of their reserve team.

"He comes with some extremely strong references from a number of established people in the game," Radford said.

"Kieron's experience and specialism in some of the areas we want him to influence will be particularly valuable to us, including working on some attacking structures and helping nurture the next generation of players coming through our emerging talent programme."

During his time with Widnes, Purtill guided the Vikings to the 1895 Cup final at Wembley - a competition for clubs outside Super League - but they were defeated by Sheffield Eagles.