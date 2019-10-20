Great Britain Lions 2019: Full tour dates and BBC coverage schedule

Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker is in the party for the Great Britain Rugby League Lions' first overseas tour since 2006

The Great Britain Rugby League Lions are returning for their first matches since 2007 - with four Tests planned, including two against New Zealand in Auckland and Christchurch.

The Lions beat New Zealand 3-0 in England 12 years ago and the All Golds' long-awaited chance for revenge will start on 2 November, a week after the Lions open their tour in Hamilton against Tonga.

The Lions will play a fourth and final tour match against Papua New Guinea on 16 November in Port Moresby.

You can watch live coverage of all four matches on the BBC as well as highlights, and you can catch up on any of the action you might have missed courtesy of the BBC iPlayer.

There will also be live text commentaries, in-play clips, team news, match reports and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Coverage

Saturday, 26 October

Tonga v GB Lions, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

07:30-10:30 BST - BBC Two

Highlights

13:15-14:30 BST - BBC One (repeat 17:30-21:15 BST - BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 2 November

New Zealand v GB Lions, Eden Park, Auckland

03:30-06:00 - BBC Two

Repeat

09:30-12:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

13:15-14:30 - BBC One

Saturday, 9 November

New Zealand v Great Britain, Christchurch Stadium

06:30-09:00 - BBC Two

Repeat

09:30-12:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

13:15- 14:30 - BBC One (repeat 17:30-20:00 - BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 16 November

Papua New Guinea v Great Britain, Port Moresby

07:00-09:30 - BBC Two

Repeat

11:30-14:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

16:30-17:45 BBC Two (repeat 20:00-23:45 - BBC Red Button)

