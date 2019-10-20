Great Britain Lions 2019: Full tour dates and BBC coverage schedule
-
The Great Britain Rugby League Lions are returning for their first matches since 2007 - with four Tests planned, including two against New Zealand in Auckland and Christchurch.
The Lions beat New Zealand 3-0 in England 12 years ago and the All Golds' long-awaited chance for revenge will start on 2 November, a week after the Lions open their tour in Hamilton against Tonga.
The Lions will play a fourth and final tour match against Papua New Guinea on 16 November in Port Moresby.
You can watch live coverage of all four matches on the BBC as well as highlights, and you can catch up on any of the action you might have missed courtesy of the BBC iPlayer.
There will also be live text commentaries, in-play clips, team news, match reports and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Coverage
All times are GMT unless noted and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Saturday, 26 October
Tonga v GB Lions, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
07:30-10:30 BST - BBC Two
Highlights
13:15-14:30 BST - BBC One (repeat 17:30-21:15 BST - BBC Red Button)
Saturday, 2 November
New Zealand v GB Lions, Eden Park, Auckland
03:30-06:00 - BBC Two
Repeat
09:30-12:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
13:15-14:30 - BBC One
Saturday, 9 November
New Zealand v Great Britain, Christchurch Stadium
06:30-09:00 - BBC Two
Repeat
09:30-12:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
13:15- 14:30 - BBC One (repeat 17:30-20:00 - BBC Red Button)
Saturday, 16 November
Papua New Guinea v Great Britain, Port Moresby
07:00-09:30 - BBC Two
Repeat
11:30-14:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
16:30-17:45 BBC Two (repeat 20:00-23:45 - BBC Red Button)
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.