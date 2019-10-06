Super League: Can you name the clubs who have played in rugby league's top flight?
Toronto's promotion to Super League after victory in the Championship play-off final means there will be a brand new name in domestic rugby league's top flight for the first time since 2009.
They will become the 23rd club - albeit some having several guises - to compete in the competition when the 2020 season kicks off in the new year.
But can you name the other 22? You have four minutes. Good luck!
Can you name all the clubs who have played in Super League?
|Answers