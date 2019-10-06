Women's Super League: Castleford and Leeds to meet in Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos were narrowly defeated 18-16 by Wigan Warriors in last season's Women's Super League Grand Final

Leeds reached a second Women's Super League Grand Final in as many years as they set up a final versus League Leaders' Shield winners Castleford.

The Rhinos narrowly beat St Helens 14-18 away from home to set up another Grand Final appearance.

Meanwhile Castleford easily dispatched Wigan 34-4 at home to coast through.

In a repeat of the Challenge Cup final in July, which Leeds won, the two sides meet in the Grand Final at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.

Castleford almost went through the entire season with a 100% record prior to Sunday's fixture, but were defeated 20-14 by St Helens a week before their semi-final.

However they made short work of beating Wigan as they eased through to their first Women's Super League Grand Final thanks to tries from Tara Stanley, Maisie Lumb, Sinead Peach and Frankie Townend.

Leeds, who beat 2018 champions Wigan 16-0 going into their fixture against Saints, were made to work for their Grand Final place.

Abby Eatock sailed into the corner to score the winning try for the Rhinos and set up another place in the showpiece final.

Sunday's results:

Castleford 34-4 Wigan

St Helens 14-18 Leeds