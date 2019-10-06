Premiership Rugby Cup: Saracens and Bristol Bears record victories

Nick Tompkins scored three of Saracens' seven tries against Northampton Saints

Saracens and Bristol Bears kept up their hopes of making the Premiership Rugby Cup knockout stages as they both sealed victory.

Nick Tompkins scored a hat-trick of tries as 14-man Saracens coasted to a 28-54 win against Northampton Saints.

The reigning champions ran in seven tries but had Charlie Watson sent off late on for violent conduct.

Bristol recorded a 44-27 win at home to London Irish with Tiff Eden kicking 19 points for the hosts.

The Bears went second in pool B thanks to their win, with London Irish making them work for the victory.

Jack Cooke ran in an 81st minute try for the Exiles to help them take home a losing bonus point after Harry Thacker, Nathan Hughes, Andy Uren and Mat Protheroe had crossed for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Matt Gallagher, Rotmi Segun, Tompkins, Ben Spencer and Manu Vunipola all touched down for Saracens in their comfortable win in their Pool A game against Northampton.

Saints, who also had Andy Symons sent to the bin late on, have now lost all three of their Premiership Rugby Cup matches so far this season.