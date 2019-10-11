Tim Sheens: World Cup-winning coach appointed Widnes Vikings head coach

Tim Sheens' vast coaching experience includes a stint as New South Wales' State of Origin coach

World Cup-winning coach Tim Sheens has been appointed boss of Championship part-timers Widnes on a two-year deal.

Sheens, who guided Australia to World Cup success in 2013, arrives five months after he left Hull KR with them second-bottom of Super League.

A statement from Widnes said the 68-year-old's appointment "is a huge step forward" for a club that went into administration earlier this year.

"It is an incredible coup for the club," the statement continued.

"As a club, we believe this appointment gives us the ability to change the course of our future."

Widnes, who started the 2019 season with a 12 point deduction after going into administration, finished fourth from bottom in the Championship last term.

The club confirmed that they will continue on a "part-time budget", but said Sheens was the "right person to begin the rebuilding process".

His move to Widnes comes 30 years after his Canberra side were upstaged by the Vikings in the 1989 World Club Challenge - a victory that remains the greatest in their history.

The Australian's deal with Widnes is subject to UK clearance.