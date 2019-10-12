Will Maher: Hull KR sign Castleford forward

Will Maher signed a four-deal at Castleford in 2015

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed Castleford Tigers forward Will Maher on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who has also had loan spells with Halifax, Oxford, Batley and Keighley, said he was "really excited" to be able to work under Rovers head coach Tony Smith.

Maher said: "I like the way Tony goes about his business. He is more about the person, than just the rugby player.

"He took a lot of interest in me rather than just rugby-wise."

Maher made his Tigers debut in August 2014.

"I had a really good few years at Castleford," he said. "But it was definitely time to move on and reinvent myself."