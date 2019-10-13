Nick Rawsthorne: Hull KR sign Toronto Wolfpack back

Toronto were eager to keep Nick Rawsthorne after a try-laden season

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed versatile back Nick Rawsthorne on a two-year deal from Toronto Wolfpack.

The 24-year-old started his career with hometown club Halifax, joining Hull FC in 2017 and Toronto a year later, where he scored 27 tries in 34 appearances.

"I came into rugby league late. I feel 2020 will be the year that I really step up," Rawsthorne told KRTV.

"He has a real desire to improve and has a good level of confidence in his own game," head coach Tony Smith added.

"There was a real desire from Toronto to keep Nick but he was keen to test himself and back himself here," Smith added.

He has also had time on loan with York City Knights, Doncaster and Leigh Centurions.