Kyle Trout: Hull KR to keep forward for 2020 campaign

Kyle Trout will play at either prop or loose-forward for Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers have given a new contract to loose-forward Kyle Trout for the 2020 Super League campaign.

The 28-year-old joined on a short-term deal from Dewsbury Rams in August, helping Rovers avoid relegation.

Trout spent three years with Wakefield from 2012 and he played 25 times for the club.

"I got a lot of confidence from my displays and I really enjoyed my time with Rovers, so I am delighted to be back again," he told the club website.

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith said: "Now he has got a full-time position and with a full off-season to prepare with us, he will be ready to take this opportunity."