Ashton Golding: Huddersfield Giants sign Leeds Rhinos full-back
Huddersfield Giants have signed Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding on a three-year deal.
The 23-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan with second tier side Featherstone Rovers, helping them reach the Championship Grand Final.
"I've watched him quite a bit and he was a stand out at Featherstone and was key to their success," head coach Simon Woolford told the Giants website.
"He's got a level head, he's professional and he works hard."