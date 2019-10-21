Josh Wood: Wakefield Trinity sign Salford Red Devils hooker

Josh Wood came through Salford's academy system

Wakefield Trinity have signed hooker Josh Wood from Super League runners-up Salford Red Devils on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old became a regular in the Salford side in 2018, but missed much of last season due to injury.

Wood will compete with Kyle Wood for the number nine shirt at Wakefield.

"I had a disappointing year in 2019 due to a little niggle, but I've got it all sorted now and I'm ready for a fresh challenge in 2020," Josh Wood told the Trinity website.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester said: "I'm looking forward to seeing him out there. He's got some decent deception at dummy-half.

"He's got a really good kicking game and for his size, he's a real tough defender."