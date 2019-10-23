Lois Forsell: Leeds Rhinos and England Women hooker retires after ACL injury
Leeds Rhinos and England Women hooker Lois Forsell has been forced to retire from rugby league because of injury.
The 28-year-old has experienced complications after anterior cruciate ligament surgery in November 2018.
"This was the worst decision for me to make and I'm heartbroken I will not be able to play again," she said.
Former Bradford Bulls player Forsell was capped 18 times by England and won two Challenge Cups in 2017 and 2018 and a Super League Grand Final in 2017.