Trent Merrin: Leeds Rhinos captain to stay at club

Trent Merrin played 28 times in his debut season for Leeds Rhinos, having joined them from Penrith Panthers

Leeds Rhinos captain Trent Merrin will stay at Headingley for the 2020 Super League season.

The 30-year-old Australia forward had left the club to try and secure a move back home for compassionate reasons after one season of a four-year deal.

But Merrin will now rejoin the Rhinos in November in time for the start of pre-season training.

"He is looking forward to getting back and is raring to go again," director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

"During last season Trent had to return home to Australia for some personal family reasons and given those issues at the end of the season we gave him the opportunity to look to see if he could source a deal with a club closer to home," Sinfield told the club website.

"He had our full support in doing this, but we knew there was also a strong part of him that wanted to come back."