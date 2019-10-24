Catalans Dragons & Warrington Wolves fined after crowd clashes in Perpignan

Three players were sent off towards the end of the game before trouble spilled into the stands

The Rugby Football League has fined both Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves following clashes between fans at their Super League match in August.

The end of Dragons' 30-10 win over Wolves was marred by trouble at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium in Perpignan.

Catalans have been fined £27,500 and Warrington £15,000 following an RFL investigation.

Both clubs have accepted the findings and acknowledged their actions brought the game into disrepute.

Dragons' fine includes £1,000 suspended from 2018 relating to a fixture against St Helens, but £10,000 of the overall sum has been suspended until the end of the 2021 season.

They must also pay two-thirds of the costs of the investigation with Warrington agreeing to pay the remaining third - and £5,000 of Wire's fine has been suspended until the end of next season.

"The behaviour of some of the supporters at this fixture was completely unacceptable and has no place in rugby league," RFL chief regulatory officer Karen Moorhouse said.

"Both clubs have accepted that, and committed themselves to taking positive steps in response."

During the game, three players - Catalans duo Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum, plus Warrington's Jake Mamo - were sent off.

Tempers flared on the field between the two sets of players at the end of the match.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: "The club fully accepts the RFL's decision in this matter and has complied with the governing body throughout the investigation. We have, and will, continue to take the necessary steps to ensure an incident of a similar nature does not occur again.

"Rugby League is renowned for being an inclusive, family sport and we will not allow a very small minority to tarnish the fantastic Warrington Wolves' supporter base that upholds these values.

"I'd also like to thank all the Warrington supporters who provided valuable information enabling us to complete a thorough investigation."

Two banning orders have been imposed on fans by the club, along with what they describe as "a number of additional sanctions"