Nathaniel Peteru: Leeds Rhinos prop released from contract

Nathaniel Peteru played 32 times for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos prop Nathaniel Peteru is to leave the club by mutual consent.

The New Zealander, 27, had a year left on his deal at Headingley, but has been released from the rest of his contract.

Peteru joined the Super League side from Australian club Gold Coast Titans last year and made 19 appearances last season as Rhinos finished eighth.

"I am thankful to the club for allowing me to leave to pursue my ambitions elsewhere and I would also like to pay tribute to the fans," he said.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "He has been a popular member of our squad and leaves with our best wishes and thanks."