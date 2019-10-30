Sam Burgess: England international forced to retire with shoulder injury

Burgess has played 172 times for Rabbitohs in the NRL

Former England captain Sam Burgess has been forced to retire from playing because of a chronic shoulder injury.

Burgess, 30, is one of sport's biggest names and has played for South Sydney Rabbitohs in Australia's National Rugby League since 2010.

He previously played for Bradford Bulls and played 23 matches for England, and two for Great Britain.

Burgess also briefly switched codes to rugby union and played for England at the 2015 World Cup.

"This decision was one of the hardest I've had to make in my life, however it was out of my hands," Burgess said.

"I am no longer able to be myself on the training field and consequently the playing field."

