Josh Drinkwater was ever-present for Hull KR in Super League last season

Catalans Dragons have re-signed half-back Josh Drinkwater on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old was part of the Dragons side that won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and was ever-present for Hull KR in Super League last season.

The Australian told the club website: "I am very happy to be returning to the club.

"Winning the Challenge Cup was a moment I won't forget and hopefully we can have more moments like that."