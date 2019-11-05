New Zealand v Great Britain Lions: Luke Thompson could be fit, Hall & Gildart head home

Luke Thompson was man of the match in St Helens' Grand Final win over Salford last month

New Zealand v Great Britain Lions - second Test Venue: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 07:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two (06:30 - 09:00 GMT), Highlights on BBC One (13:15 - 14:30 GMT)

Great Britain prop Luke Thompson is in contention to return for the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday after recovering from a rib injury.

The St Helens forward was hurt in the loss to Tonga Invitational XIII on 26 October and missed the first Test.

Warrington second-rower Jack Hughes is in Wayne Bennett's 21-man squad for the match in Christchurch.

Hughes will make his Lions debut at centre, with Zak Hardaker reverting to the wing in place of Ryan Hall.

Hall and centre Oliver Gildart will both return home after sustaining serious injuries.

Sydney Roosters man Hall, 31, dislocated his knee towards the end of the first Test defeat by the Kiwis in Auckland on Saturday, while Wigan's Gildart, 23, dislocated his shoulder in the opening tour game against the Tongans.

Ryan Hall (pictured) and Oliver Gildart will not be replaced in Great Britain's squad

Neither Hall or Gildart will be replaced on the tour, which finishes with a Test against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on 16 November.

New Zealand have recalled stand-off Shaun Johnson and hooker Brandon Smith to their squad.

Johnson, dropped after the Kiwis' 26-4 defeat by Australia last month, returns in place of Kieran Foran, who dislocated his shoulder early on in Saturday's win over Great Britain.

New Zealand (from): Tuivasa-Sheck, Maumalo, Nicoll-Klokstad, Manu, Isaako, Johnson, Marshall, Tetevano, Smith, Waerea-Hargreaves, Nikora, Harawira-Naera, Tapine, Nikorima, Proctor, Ah Mau, Blair, Hughes, Hamlin-Uele, Bromwich, Simonsson, Papal'i.

Great Britain (from): Lomax, McGillvary, Hughes, Connor, Hardaker, Widdop, Hastings, Hill, Hodgson, Burgess, Bateman, Whitehead, Graham, Jones, Philbin, Clark, Walmsley, Austin, Williams, Thompson, Coote.

Every game of the tour will be shown live on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website and app, where you can also find live text commentary of each match.