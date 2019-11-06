Great Britain Lions: Debutant Jack Hughes happy with 'centre stage'

Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes started his career at Wigan before moving to Warrington in 2016

Warrington Wolves co-captain Jack Hughes is confident he can do a job at centre when he makes his Great Britain debut against New Zealand on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has been selected in the three quarters for the game, following Oliver Gildart's tour-ending shoulder injury.

Usually a back-rower, he has covered other roles before as he did in the Challenge Cup final win over St Helens.

"I won a Challenge Cup at 'stand-off'," Hughes told BBC Sport.

"It'll be nice to make my international debut at centre and put that on my CV too, and hopefully win against the Kiwis to make it 1-1 in the series.

"Wayne's (head coach Wayne Bennett) asked me to jump in and do a job, so I'll do my best for the team."

Although yet to receive a senior cap, Hughes went on last autumn's tour of Papua New Guinea with the England Knights and captained the side.

Unlike his unfamiliar, and slightly deceptive, naming at five-eighth in that Wembley win over Saints, Hughes does have experience of the three-quarters from earlier in his career.

While back-rowers also run wide of the half-backs, and there are similar attacking lines, there are nuances to the position which the Wiganer can identify.

"It's a bit different, there's more decision making out there and you're under some more stress and pressure," he added.

"It's not new to me, I played a good season out wide there in my Wigan days and it's something I'm not scared of, and am looking forward to."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured