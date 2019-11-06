Great Britain Lions: Debutant Jack Hughes happy with 'centre stage'
Warrington Wolves co-captain Jack Hughes is confident he can do a job at centre when he makes his Great Britain debut against New Zealand on Saturday.
The 27-year-old has been selected in the three quarters for the game, following Oliver Gildart's tour-ending shoulder injury.
Usually a back-rower, he has covered other roles before as he did in the Challenge Cup final win over St Helens.
"I won a Challenge Cup at 'stand-off'," Hughes told BBC Sport.
"It'll be nice to make my international debut at centre and put that on my CV too, and hopefully win against the Kiwis to make it 1-1 in the series.
"Wayne's (head coach Wayne Bennett) asked me to jump in and do a job, so I'll do my best for the team."
Although yet to receive a senior cap, Hughes went on last autumn's tour of Papua New Guinea with the England Knights and captained the side.
Unlike his unfamiliar, and slightly deceptive, naming at five-eighth in that Wembley win over Saints, Hughes does have experience of the three-quarters from earlier in his career.
While back-rowers also run wide of the half-backs, and there are similar attacking lines, there are nuances to the position which the Wiganer can identify.
"It's a bit different, there's more decision making out there and you're under some more stress and pressure," he added.
"It's not new to me, I played a good season out wide there in my Wigan days and it's something I'm not scared of, and am looking forward to."