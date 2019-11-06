Brett Ferres: Featherstone sign former Leeds Rhinos back-rower

Brett Ferres was in the Leeds team that won the 2017 Grand Final

Featherstone Rovers have signed former England and Leeds Rhinos back-rower Brett Ferres on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old left the Rhinos at the end of the 2019 season after making 62 Super League appearances for the Headingley side.

"This is the right move for me and my family," Ferres told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I did want to stay at Leeds and they wanted to keep me but it's not worked out and in the end I've had to make a decision and it's one I'm happy with."

He added: "It's a difficult one because as soon as you say that rugby league isn't the be all and end all fans can go crazy but it is a job at the end of the day.

"As you get older it's harder to get out of bed and out of the car and there have been times during the past four years when I've been at Leeds that I haven't been able to get down on to the floor to play with my kids or pick them up.

"People don't see that side of things but while I am still able to play and enjoy it I'll continue to do so."