Ash Handley: Great Britain call up Leeds wing for final tour match

Ash Handley helped England reach the semi-finals of the inaugural World Cup Nines last month

Uncapped Leeds winger Ash Handley has been called up to the Great Britain squad for the final tour game in Papua New Guinea.

The 23-year-old comes in as cover for Oliver Gildart and Ryan Hall who have returned home after suffering injuries in the Lions' first two matches.

Handley, who scored 22 tries for Rhinos last term, will not play in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

But he will be available for the Test with Papua New Guinea on 16 November.

Great Britain tour manager Jamie Peacock said: "It makes sense for Ash to come out and join us in Papua New Guinea.

"He had a good season with Leeds to earn his place in the Great Britain Performance Squad, which means he's had all the necessary injections to come to Papua New Guinea at short notice.

"He's the sort of guy who will really appreciate and benefit from the experience of joining the senior squad, and he will add to our options in an area where our plans have been affected by injury."

Great Britain were beaten 12-8 by New Zealand in their first Test last week and lost their opening tour game to a Tonga Invitational XIII seven days earlier.

The Rhinos back has been part of the Great Britain Performance Squad and has featured for England Knights and the England Nines side, but has yet to play an international game in 13-man rugby.