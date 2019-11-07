Tom Davies: Catalans Dragons sign winger from Wigan Warriors

Tom Davies will head to Perpignan to begin training with Catalans Dragons

Wigan's Tom Davies has signed a two-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

The winger progressed through Wigan's youth system, making his Super League debut in 2017 where he scored 14 tries in 24 appearances.

The 22-year-old made 309 metres, the second highest ever in a Super League game, in a 2018 win against Catalans Dragons.

Davies suffered an ankle injury in April 2019 which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

"I know how much Steve [McNamara] and the squad want to win trophies and that's what really drew me to the club knowing they had big ambitions," Davies said.