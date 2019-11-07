Tom Davies: Catalans Dragons sign winger from Wigan Warriors

Tom Davies
Tom Davies will head to Perpignan to begin training with Catalans Dragons

Wigan's Tom Davies has signed a two-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

The winger progressed through Wigan's youth system, making his Super League debut in 2017 where he scored 14 tries in 24 appearances.

The 22-year-old made 309 metres, the second highest ever in a Super League game, in a 2018 win against Catalans Dragons.

Davies suffered an ankle injury in April 2019 which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

"I know how much Steve [McNamara] and the squad want to win trophies and that's what really drew me to the club knowing they had big ambitions," Davies said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured