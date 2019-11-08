England Women name four uncapped players for Papua New Guinea Orchids Test

England captain Emily Rudge scored in their win against Papua New Guinea in last month's World Cup Nines tournament in Sydney

England Women have named four uncapped players in their 18-member squad for Saturday's first Test against Papua New Guinea Orchids in Goroka.

Leeds' Shannon Lacey and Castleford's Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles and Tamzin Renouf could win their first caps.

England beat the Orchids 36-8 in their most recent 13-a-side meeting at the 2017 World Cup and beat them 25-4 in October's World Cup Nines pool match.

The Test is the first PNG women's international outside Port Moresby.

Captain Emily Rudge said: "We were heading into the unknown when we found out we were coming to Goroka, but we've had an amazing welcome.

"The people of Goroka have been so friendly, welcoming and supportive of us when we've been out to the local hospitals and schools and I'm hopeful they'll all turn out in force to witness a great game between ourselves and the Orchids.

"It is going to be an historic Test with it being the first women's international outside of Port Moresby and for women's sport to be given this sort of platform in a rural area of Papua New Guinea is truly ground-breaking."

The second Test will be played at the Oil Search Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday, 17 November ahead of the Great Britain Lions' Test against the PNG Kumuls.

England (from): Stanley, Greenfield, Thompson, Williams, Gentles, Cunningham, Gaskin, Johnson, Jones, Field, Rudge, Crowl, Lacey, Anderson, Renouf, Booth, Roche, Peach.