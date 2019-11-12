World Club Challenge 2020: St Helens to host Sydney Roosters on 22 February

St Helens beat Salford in October's Super League Grand Final

Super League champions St Helens will host Australia's NRL winners Sydney Roosters in the 2020 World Club Challenge on 22 February.

The Roosters will return to England for the second successive season, having beaten Wigan earlier this year.

Incoming St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said: "It will be a great challenge for us to test ourselves against the current World Club champions."

Saints most recently appeared in the World Club Challenge in 2015.

On that occasion, they lost 39-0 to South Sydney Rabbitohs - a record margin of defeat for the annual fixture between the domestic champions of England and Australia since its first staging in 1976.

Only twice since 2000, when the World Club Challenge became a regular date in the rugby league calendar, has the match been staged outside the UK.

Wigan lost to the Roosters in Sydney in 2014, while Leeds were beaten by Melbourne Storm in 2018.

NRL sides have won six of the past seven editions of the contest.