BBC to show Papua New Guinea Orchids v England Women on Saturday

England won their first ever match in Papua New Guinea last weekend

The BBC will show live coverage of England Women's second Test match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

England won their first Test in PNG on 9 November, with captain Emily Rudge scoring four tries in a 24-10 victory.

Saturday's game will be played at the Oil Search Stadium in Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

Kick off is at 05:00 GMT and the match will be shown on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website, alongside live text coverage.

The match forms part of a double-header of rugby league on the BBC on Saturday, with Great Britain's men's team playing a Test against Papua New Guinea at 07:30 GMT.

BBC Two and online text coverage will begin at 07:00 GMT, with repeats of both matches on the Red Button at 09:30 GMT.