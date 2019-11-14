Dennis Hartley: Hunslet and Great Britain legend dies aged 83

Dennis Hartley was a fearsome prop forward

Castleford and Hunslet legend Dennis Hartley has died at the age of 83.

The prop, who began his career at Doncaster, made 205 appearances for the south Leeds side between 1961 and 1966, before joining Cas for a fee of £4,750.

Hartley, a Challenge Cup finalist with Hunslet, won the trophy twice at Weldon Road, in 1969 and 1970, and represented Great Britain on 11 occasions.

He was a late call-up to the 1970 Lions tour which remains the last to win a series in Australia.

Later he coached the 'colts' at Castleford, helping the likes of the Beardmore brothers - Bob and Kevin - and Tony Marchant progress to the first team.

"Whilst Dennis might have been viewed as a terror on the field by the opposition players, he was a true gentleman off it and served Castleford Rugby League Football Club magnificently," Castleford said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club would like to pass on our condolences to Dennis' family and friends at this time."