Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos in May to be played in Toulouse

Leeds beat Catalans 48-8 in their most recent Super League meeting in August

Catalans Dragons' home Super League match against Leeds Rhinos on 30 May 2020, will be played in Toulouse.

It will be part of a double-header, also including the Championship game between Toulouse and London Broncos.

During the same weekend, the other 12 second-tier clubs will feature in the annual Summer Bash, which will be in Blackpool for a sixth successive year.

Leeds, Catalans, London and Toulouse will meet again in another double-header at Headingley on 7 August.

Catalans most recently played in Toulouse in 2013, losing by one point to Hull KR.

A crowd of 31,555 watched Catalans beat Wigan at Barcelona's Nou Camp in May.