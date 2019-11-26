Toronto Wolfpack: Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott signs five-year contract

Brian McDermott first took over as Toronto Wolfpack head coach in 2018

Brian McDermott has been rewarded for leading Toronto Wolfpack to Super League for the first time by being handed a new five-year deal.

The 49-year-old former Leeds boss, who led the Rhinos to four titles in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, has committed his future in Canada until 2024.

"The Wolfpack is here for the long term," said McDermott, a year from first joining the Canadians.

"From the moment I walked through the doors here I knew we had great people."

McDermott's decision to commit himself to such a long contract under director of rugby Brian Noble comes on the back of the prestigious signing of dual code rugby star Sonny Bill Williams.

"We have the bravery to aim high," said the former Bradford Bulls, Leeds and Great Britain forward. "We have players and staff that have the courage to say we want to be in finals and achieve success.

"The biggest attraction the club has to me is its unique status. It's the first transatlantic sports team and anyone would want to be involved in anything that's a 'first'.

"While five years is a long contract and a massive commitment, it makes sense as the club needs long-term coaching that will see systems and processes being put in place on an off the field in the pursuit of continued success."