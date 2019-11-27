Kruise Leeming: Leeds Rhinos sign hooker from from Huddersfield Giants

Kruise Leeming has played internationally for the England Knights

Hooker Kruise Leeming has joined Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants.

The 24-year-old, who featured for England's second string international team against Jamaica in Leeds last month, made 120 first-team appearances for the Giants since 2013.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said Leeming would be "a great addition" to their squad.

Leeds back-rower Owen Trout, 20, joins the Giants as part of the deal.

Huddesrfield managing director Richard Thewlis said the club "really had no option but to agree" to a transfer request from Leeming after the player said he had "gone stale" and wanted a new challenge.

"This move is tinged with a great deal of sadness on our part," Thewlis told the club website. "We did not want to lose Kruise Leeming.

"We as a club simply cannot have anyone here who is not fully committed to us and the desire that Owen has shown to join is excellent."

Leeming, who came through Giants academy, still had a year left to run on his contract with the club.