Toronto Wolfpack's Liam Kay and Blake Wallace signs new two-year contracts

Liam Kay joined Toronto Wolfpack for their inaugural 2017 season

Toronto Wolfpack winger Liam Kay and stand-off Blake Wallace have signed new two-year deals to keep them with the newly-promoted Super League side.

27-year-old Kay previously played for Wakefield and Leigh before joining the Canadian side in 2017.

The club's record try-scorer, Kay helped the Wolfpack to promotion from the Championship last season.

Australian Wallace, 27, scored in their Grand Final win in October on their way to setting up a Super League spot.