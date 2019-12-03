BBC Sport to show men's Challenge Cup first-round draw on Thursday
-
- From the section Rugby League
The draw for the first round of the Challenge Cup will be shown live on the BBC Sport website on Thursday.
A total of 44 teams will be in the hat, including Thatto Heath Crusaders, who made it to the fifth round last season.
RFL Vice-President Carl Hall and England Wheelchair player Wayne Boardman will make the draw at 18:30 BST.
Super League sides enter in the fifth and sixth round including 2019 winners Warrington Wolves.
Five clubs - Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Bedford Tigers, London Chargers, Torfaen Tigers and Wests Warriors - are members of the new Southern Conference League, while Ireland's Longhorns, Edinburgh Eagles from Scotland, and Rhondda Outlaws and Torfaen Tigers from Wales represent the Celtic nations.
First round ties will be held over the weekend of 11-12 January.
Draw numbers
1 Ashton Bears
2 Barrow Island
3 Bedford Tigers
4 Bentley
5 British Army
6 Dewsbury Moor
7 Distington
8 East Hull
9 Edinburgh Eagles
10 Featherstone Lions
11 Great Britain Police
12 Hammersmith Hills Hoists
13 Hunslet Club Parkside
14 Ince Rose Bridge
15 Jarrow Vikings
16 Leigh Miners Rangers
17 Lock Lane
18 London Chargers
19 Longhorns
20 Milford
21 Normanton Knights
22 Oulton Raiders
23 Pilkington Recs
24 RAF
25 Rhondda Outlaws
26 Rochdale Mayfield
27 Royal Navy
28 Saddleworth Rangers
29 Siddal
30 Sherwood Wolf Hunt
31 Skirlaugh
32 Stanningley
33 Thatto Heath Crusaders
34 Thornhill Trojans
35 Torfaen Tigers
36 Underbank Rangers
37 Upton
38 West Bank Bears
39 West Bowling
40 West Hull
41 Wests Warriors
42 Wigan St Judes
43 Wigan St Patricks
44 York Acorn
2020 Coral Challenge Cup schedule at a glance
Round one: 11-12 January
Round two: 25-26 January
Round three: 8-9 February 8-9
Round four: 22-23 February
Round five: 14-15 March
Round six: 4-5 April
Quarter-finals: 9-10 May
Semi-finals: 6-7 June (Details tbc)
Final: Saturday 18 July