Toronto Wolfpack: Bodene Thompson, Gadwin Springer & Hakim Miloudi extend deals

From the section

New Zealand-born Bodene Thompson has played in the Super League - for Leigh and Warrington - and National Rugby League

Toronto Wolfpack's Bodene Thompson, Gadwin Springer and Hakim Miloudi have signed extended contracts with the newly promoted Super League club.

Second-rower Thompson, 31, scored a try for the Canadians in October's Million Pound game victory over Featherstone.

France prop Springer, 26, has played for Catalans and Castleford, making 19 Toronto appearances last season.

Fellow France international Miloudi, 26, also has Super League experience, with the centre previously at Hull FC.

Springer has agreed a new two-year deal, with Thompson and Miloudi both staying with Toronto for the 2020 campaign.

On Monday, Gary Wheeler was one of four players to extend their stay with Brian McDermott's side - who signed two-time rugby union World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams last month.