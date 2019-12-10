Natalie Harrowell: England Women international forward dies aged 29

Natalie Harrowell was captain of Featherstone in their 2017 Grand Final appearance

Featherstone Rovers and England international forward Natalie Harrowell has died, aged 29.

Harrowell, a Hull FC fan, played three games for England and helped Rovers to the 2017 Women's Super League Grand Final where they lost to Bradford.

She also worked for Wakefield Trinity on a development coach basis, helping attract players for their women's side.

"This is tragic news," Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said.

"I know all involved in rugby league will join me in sending their deepest sympathy to Natalie's family, friends and team-mates."

Featherstone's statement read: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Natalie's young daughter Olivia and the rest of her family at this sad time."