Brayden Wiliame: Catalans Dragons centre to join Australian NRL club
- From the section Rugby League
Catalans Dragons centre Brayden Wiliame has left the club with immediate effect and will move back to Australia to join a NRL club.
The Fiji international arrived in 2017 making 72 appearances and scoring 30 tries for the Dragons.
Wiliame also helped Catalans win the 2018 Challenge Cup, scoring a try in the final at Wembley.
He told the club website: "It's been an experience I'll cherish forever. I wish you all nothing but the best."