Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos legend diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Rob Burrow scored 196 tries in 492 appearances for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

He won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with the Super League side.

Burrow, 37, who also won 15 caps for England, retired in 2017 and is now the club's reserve team head coach.

"I know I have a big challenge in front of me but knowing that I have the love and support of so many people will give me inspiration and strength," he said.

"I am very positive about the situation and intend to battle the condition as I still feel fit and well.

"I would like to ask for privacy at this time so I can adjust to the battle I have ahead and so that I can spend time with those closest to me ahead of Christmas and New Year."

MND is a degenerative condition that affects how nerves in the brain and spinal cord function. There is currently no cure.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, who played alongside Burrow for both Leeds and England, said the news was "devastating and heart-breaking".

Sinfield added that Scotland rugby union great Doddie Weir, who revealed in June 2017 that he had been diagnosed with MND, has met with Burrow.

Media playback is not supported on this device Princess Anne presents Doddie Weir with the Helen Rollason Award

Weir was honoured with the Helen Rollason Award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity, at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event on Sunday.

Former England captain Sinfield said: "Throughout his career, Rob overcame the odds to become a legend of the game and I know he will tackle this challenge with the exact same positive determination.

"As a club, Rob will receive our full support and we will be working with him to chart the way forward."

Leeds have announced that the testimonial for Jamie Jones-Buchanan against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, 12 January at Headingley will now be a joint-fundraiser for both players.