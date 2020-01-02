Rhys Evans: Bradford Bulls loan centre to Leeds Rhinos in Super League

Rhys Evans played 105 games for Warrington

Bradford Bulls have loaned centre Rhys Evans to Super League side Leeds Rhinos for the 2020 season.

Evans, 27, joined the Bulls from Leigh for 2019 where he played 15 games and scored three tries.

The Wales international worked under Rhinos head coach Richard Agar at Warrington, where he played 105 games.

"Rhys had a release clause in his contract so he was entitled to move to a Super League club," Bulls boss John Kear said.

"By agreeing the loan proposition with Leeds, he now has an opportunity to establish himself.

"As part of the agreement the Bulls will also get a couple of Leeds players, which will be announced later in the month."

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "We are pleased to have brought a player of Rhys' undoubted experience to the Rhinos to bolster our squad.

"He can cover a number of positions in the outside backs."