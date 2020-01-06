Ben Jones-Bishop: Wakefield winger to miss start of season with medical condition
Wakefield Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the opening months of the Super League season because of an unspecified medical condition.
The 31-year-old was diagnosed early in pre-season, which head physio Ryan Carmody said had prevented Jones-Bishop from taking part in any training.
"It means he's set for a fairly lengthy spell on the sidelines," added Carmody.
"He's currently under investigation with the medical team and we hope to see Bish back during the summer."
Jones-Bishop, a former Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos, has been with Wakefield since the start of the 2016 season.
He has also represented Jamaica at international level.