Duke of Sussex to host Rugby League World Cup draw

The Duke of Sussex succeeded the Queen as patron of the Rugby Football League in 2016

The Duke of Sussex will host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on 16 January.

In 2019, in his role as patron of the Rugby Football League, he presented the Challenge Cup trophy to winners Warrington at Wembley Stadium.

Representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions at the event in England will attend the draw.

It will also be streamed on the Royal Family's social media accounts.

Hosts England and world champions Australia are among the 16 men's teams that will learn who they will face in the group stages of next year's tournament.

The women's and wheelchair events, both made up of eight nations, will be run alongside the men's competition for the first time.

"We are delighted and honoured that The Duke of Sussex will be hosting the draws from one of the most famous landmarks in the world," said Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive Jon Dutton.

"His achievements in driving inclusivity in sport with the Invictus Games and his wider projects within rugby league makes him the perfect fit for the draw."

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Liverpool's Anfield and Manchester United's Old Trafford home grounds are among 21 venues that will host World Cup fixtures.

Newcastle's St James' Park will host the opening ceremony on 23 October with the men's and women's finals both at Old Trafford on 27 November, 2021.