Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos legend 'overwhelmed' by support since MND diagnosis

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he has received since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last month.

A crowdfunding page set up for the 37-year-old former England international has so far raised over £250,000.

"The money raised has been unbelievable," he said.

"I can't get over how much people are wanting to do for me. It's hard to put into words."

Sportsmen, including England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, have offered Burrow their help, but he says he is thankful to everyone.

"The guy in the street who shakes your hand is as important as Wayne Rooney's message," Burrow added.

"When that ends, it will be normal life. Normality is the big thing for me. At the moment my head is good. That might change over time but, while ever I feel fit and strong, I'll carry on as normal.

"I'm in an absolutely great place, in the circumstances. The first two weeks were the hardest but I'm over that now and my frame of mind is really positive.

"The voice is the only way of finding out that something's wrong. Other than that, I don't feel unwell."

Burrow won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with the Super League side before retiring in 2017.

He is set to play in long-time team-mate Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimonial against Bradford Bulls at Headingley on Sunday, with funds from the game to be split between the two.

"Obviously I won't be tackling, but it will be good for the muscles," he said.

"It will be nice to play at the new stadium and to wear the blue and amber again in front of an amazing crowd.

"The nice thing for me is I get to take my girls out and my little boy who never did that when I played. So for him to wear the shirt and walk out with me will be extra special."