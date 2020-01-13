Mose Masoe: Hull KR forward in hospital after suffering serious spinal injury
-
- From the section Rugby League
Hull Kingston Rovers' Mose Masoe is in hospital after suffering a serious spinal injury in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Wakefield Trinity.
The 30-year-old Samoa international forward had overnight surgery at Leeds General Hospital.
A Rovers statement said: "The club will provide further updates as soon as possible."
New Zealand-born former St Helens favourite Masoe joined Rovers from St George Illawarra Dragons in 2017.
More to follow.