Mose Masoe: Hull KR forward in hospital after suffering serious spinal injury

From the section

Mose Masoe joined Hull KR from St George Illawarra Dragons in 2017, having previously spent two seasons with St Helens

Hull Kingston Rovers' Mose Masoe is in hospital after suffering a serious spinal injury in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Wakefield Trinity.

The 30-year-old Samoa international forward had overnight surgery at Leeds General Hospital.

A Rovers statement said: "The club will provide further updates as soon as possible."

New Zealand-born former St Helens favourite Masoe joined Rovers from St George Illawarra Dragons in 2017.

More to follow.