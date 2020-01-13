RFL alters play-off structure in Championship and League One

Toronto Wolfpack beat Featherstone Rovers 24-6 in last season's Championship Grand Final to win promotion to Super League

The leaders of the Championship will no longer be guaranteed home advantage if they reach the Grand Final, the Rugby Football League has said.

The winners of the major semi-final in round two of the play-offs will earn home advantage in the Grand Final two weeks later.

Whoever loses that game will be at home in the preliminary final the following weekend.

The winner of the Championship Grand Final earns promotion to Super League.

This system will also apply to the League One play-offs, which will continue to be feature the teams finishing second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the division.

The team who finish top of the third tier in the regular season is automatically promoted to the Championship.