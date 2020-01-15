Rugby League World Cup 2021: How will Thursday's draw work?
-
|Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw
|Venue: Buckingham Palace, London Date: Thursday, 16 January Coverage: Live streaming and text coverage on BBC Sport
England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will discover their 2021 Rugby League World Cup fixture schedules when the draw for the various guises of the tournament are made at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
All four are represented in the men's competition, while Scotland, Wales and hosts England also await their fate in the women's and wheelchair events, which all run in tandem for the first time.
Australia are bidding to defend their men's and women's titles, while France are the reigning wheelchair champions from 2017.
The Duke of Sussex will conduct the draws alongside dual code international Jason Robinson and the chair of UK Sport, former Olympic rowing champion Dame Katherine Grainger.
Men's tournament: 23 October-27 November 2021
Key notes
- Four groups of four teams, 16 nations in total
- Hosts England (A), holders Australia (B), New Zealand (C) and Tonga (D) have been pre-allocated their groups
- Remaining teams to be drawn from three pools of four
- Each group must have a Pacific region team included
- Groups, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final format
|Pool one for draw
|Pool two for draw
|Pool three for draw
|* Lebanon are the sole non-Pacific region in pool one
|Fiji
|France
|Greece
|Lebanon*
|Wales
|Ireland
|Papua New Guinea
|Scotland
|Italy
|Samoa
|Jamaica
|Cook Islands
Each team from each pool is drawn in turn from the pot, until there are no nations left, the draw is complete and each of the four groups has four teams.
The only small complication is with Group A (England's group) where the first pick will not include Lebanon. This is to ensure that the spread of Pacific region teams across each group is assured.
Otherwise, the draw will be conducted as normal.
Women's tournament: 9-27 November 2021
Key notes
- Two groups of four teams, eight nations in total
- Hosts England (A) and holders Australia (B) have been pre-allocated their groups
- Three pots of two teams will complete the two groups
- Groups, semi-finals and final format
|Pool one for draw
|Pool two for draw
|Pool three for draw
|New Zealand
|Canada
|Cook Islands
|Papua New Guinea
|France
|Brazil
Wheelchair tournament: 11-26 November 2021
Key notes
- Two groups of four teams, eight nations in total
- Hosts England (A) and holders France (B) have been pre-allocated their groups
- Three pots of two teams will complete the two groups
- Groups, semi-finals and final format
|Pool one for draw
|Pool two for draw
|Pool three for draw
|Wales
|Scotland
|USA
|Australia
|Spain
|Norway
