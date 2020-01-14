Challenge Cup second-round draw: British Army host Skirlaugh
-
- From the section Rugby League
The British Army will host Skirlaugh in the second-round of the Challenge Cup.
The East Yorkshire side beat Hunslet Club Parkside 8-6 in the first round on Saturday in a game live streamed on the BBC Sport website, while British Army beat Oulton Raiders 26-10.
Siddal, who hosted Toronto Wolfpack in their first ever competitive game in this competition in 2017, host Ashton Bears.
All ties are to be played on the weekend of 25-26 January.
League 1 clubs enter the competition in round three, to be played the weekend of 8-9 February.
Championship sides then enter two weeks later in round four (to be played weekend of 22-23 February), while four Super League clubs - Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity and Toronto Wolfpack - will enter at round five on the weekend of 14-15 March.
The remaining Super League clubs, including last season's winners Warrington, enter the competition at round six, which will be played on the weekend of 4-5 April.
Challenge Cup second-round draw
Thornhill Trojans v Normanton Knights
Leigh Miners Rangers v Upton
Underbank Rangers v Distington
British Army v Skirlaugh
Milford v Ince Rose Bridge
York Acorn v Barrow Island
Great Britain Police v Rochdale Mayfield
Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Bowling
Siddal v Ashton Bears
Wigan St Pats v West Hull
West Bank Bears v Bentley