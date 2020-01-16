Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw: England drawn with Samoa, France and Greece

Hosts England have been drawn alongside Samoa, France and Greece in the group stage of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

England will play Samoa in the opening match of the tournament at St James' Park, Newcastle on 23 October.

Australia, who beat England in the 2017 final, are in Group B and have been drawn with Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

Meanwhile 1995 and 2000 semi-finalists Wales have been drawn alongside Tonga, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

New Zealand, who were knocked out by Fiji in the 2017 quarter-finals, will face Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland.

The Duke of Sussex, Jason Robinson and Dame Katherine Grainger conducted Thursday's draw at Buckingham Palace.

Women's and wheelchair sides learn opponents

The 2021 World Cup will be the first time in the sport's history that the men's, women's and wheelchair events will be staged concurrently.

The men's and women's finals will also be played as a double header at Old Trafford, Manchester, on 27 November.

England will get the women's tournament under way when they take on Brazil at Headlingley, Leeds, on 9 November.

The hosts have also been drawn alongside Papua New Guinea and Canada, while in group B, holders Australia will take on New Zealand, France and the Cook Islands.

Finally, in the wheelchair World Cup, England will open the tournament against Australia on 11 November at London's Copper Box Arena, with Spain and Norway making up the rest of their group.

France, Wales, Scotland and the United States form group B, with the final taking place at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on 26 November.

