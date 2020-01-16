Mose Masoe: Hull KR forward will not play again after serious spinal injury

Mose Masoe has also played for St Helens in Super League

Hull KR forward Mose Masoe's serious spinal injury is "career-ending", head coach Tony Smith has confirmed.

Masoe, 30, was hurt in Sunday's friendly against Wakefield and had to have emergency surgery.

Owner Neil Hudgell said on Wednesday that there "won't be anything definitive for a long time" on Masoe's long-term condition.

"If Mose is able to walk again that will be a success," Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

"If you ask his consultant he would not be able to tell you exactly what he will get back to.

"I know Mose is just looking forward to hugging his children again."

A fundraising page set up by the club has received more than £13,000 in four days, money which will go towards Masoe's rehabilitation and care, as well as travel and accommodation needs for his family.

Meanwhile, the Robins have confirmed that the Samoa international has been appointed co-captain of the club for the 2020 season.

"Mose will play a role for us wherever he can, he will have some input and motivation into the team," Smith said.

"He has already done that after he sent a video message. I do want everyone to understand it was agreed last week, that that was going to be the case and it hasn't been a reaction to recent occurrences.

"We're really proud that he's going to stay involved and have a big impact on our team and club."