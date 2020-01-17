Challenge Cup second round: Wigan St Patricks v West Hull streamed live on BBC

Warrington Wolves are the reigning Challenge Cup holders and will enter in round six

The Challenge Cup second-round tie between Wigan St Patricks and West Hull will be streamed live on BBC Sport.

The match on Saturday, 25 January will kick off at 12:30 GMT and can be seen on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Skirlaugh's 8-6 win over Hunslet Club Parkside was the BBC's selected game in round one.

League One clubs will enter in round three, with Super League clubs coming in during rounds five and six.