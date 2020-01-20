Lachlan Coote: St Helens full-back thinks Scotland duty partly led to GB axe

Lachlan Coote hopes to play at the 2021 World Cup finals for Scotland

St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote thinks his commitment to Scotland, as well as a poor performance, led to him being axed on the Great Britain tour.

The Australia-born 29-year-old was withdrawn in the second half of a shock opening defeat by Tonga in October.

"My performance didn't give me any reason why I should have got picked for the New Zealand game," Coote said.

"I'm not eligible for England, my grandma is Scottish, and I think that was probably another reason."

Saints team-mate Jonny Lomax was chosen by Wayne Bennett, who also coaches England, ahead of Coote for the remaining three matches, which they also lost.

"Jonny has been Wayne Bennett's full-back for a number of years and he's never let anyone down and I don't think he did either on the tour," Coote said.

"The tour didn't go as we planned, but I hung in there and did what I had to do for the team."

Coote, who missed the 2017 World Cup through injury, said he respected coach Bennett's decision but said "Wayne did touch on the fact that I'm not going to be part of the England squad" for the next finals.

Scotland have been paired with Australia, Fiji and Italy at the tournament in England and head coach Nathan Graham and his assistant, Scott Murrell, who stood in for the qualifiers, hope to remain in charge after the forthcoming European Championship games against France, Wales and Ireland.

Graham says the selectors will be aiming to find a balance between staying loyal to those who helped the Bravehearts qualify and strengthening the squad, possibly with eligible players from Australia's National Rugby League.

"We've got the Euros coming up this year, where you've got to have six home-grown players in your squad and four of them have to play in each game, but there's no restriction for the World Cup," he added.

"If we go fishing in the NRL, it's got to be the right person because Scotland Rugby League is quite a close-knit group and organisation."