Mose Masoe: Hull KR forward 'humbled and grateful' for support

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe's wife has posted a message from the player on social media to say he "can't begin to express my love and gratitude to everyone" who has supported him.

Masoe suffered a serious spinal injury in a pre-season game against Wakefield on 12 January and head coach Tony Smith has confirmed he will not play again.

Smith said that walking again would be seen as a success for the 30-year-old.

A fundraising page set up by the club has now received more than £30,000.

"Week one done - I would be lying if I said it wasn't tough, but I'm truly humbled and grateful for all the support from the Hull KR family from the supporters, club staff and my brothers as well as the rugby league community around the world as a whole," Masoe said, in post sent by his wife Carissa.

"I can't begin to express my love and gratitude to everyone that has been helping me and my family at such a hard time we truly are surrounded by amazing people/family.

"Everyone has their own battles that they are fighting themselves and this has become my new battle for now. It's going to be a long road ahead for me and my little family but it makes it easier for us knowing that we are so blessed with all of your support and well wishes.

"The way I'm going to attack this is with a positive attitude and a big smile on my face. Business as usual."