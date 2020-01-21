Lewis Tierney: Catalans Dragons winger out for a month with facial fracture
-
- From the section Rugby League
Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a facial fracture.
The 25-year-old was forced off during a 22-10 pre-season friendly win over Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.
Former Wigan Warriors player Tierney scored nine tries in 21 appearances for Catalans last season.
The Perpignan-based outfit begin the 2020 Super League campaign at home against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, 1 February.