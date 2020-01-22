Jordan Aitchison: Keighley back needs heart surgery after condition diagnosed

Jordan Aitchison came through Keighley Cougars' youth ranks

Keighley Cougars utility back Jordan Aitchison requires an operation after having a heart condition diagnosed earlier this month.

The problem was discovered during a routine heart screening.

The Rugby Football League introduced mandatory tests following the death of Keighley player Danny Jones following a cardiac arrest in May 2015.

Aitchison has been advised his condition can be cured by surgery, and is awaiting a date for an operation.

He tweeted a message thanking people for their support following the announcement by the League 1 club.

"@Cougarmania have been amazing with support and identifying the issue!" Aitchison posted on Twitter.

"The fans are second to none and I can't thank you enough for your well wishes! Without the effort @LizzieJonesuk has put in this may not have been found so thank you."

Singer Lizzie Jones has spearheaded a campaign to raise funds for equipment and heart screening since her husband Danny's death five years ago.

"News like this as hard as it is makes everything myself and @DJDefibFund continue to do worth every second," she tweeted.

"Because of Danny people's lives are being saved."

Keighley head coach Rhys Lovegrove said the club were right behind Aitchison during "an extremely difficult period".

"The boys are all supporting Aitch at this time and shows the collective team spirit that this group has," he added in a statement on Facebook.

"I'd like to place on record my own personal thanks to Dr Richard [Lawrence, the club's doctor] for discovering this condition and allow Aitch to receive the appropriate treatment that will allow him to continue his blossoming career.

"I have no doubt that he will be back at his best once again following the completion of his treatment."